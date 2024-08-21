Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Northern Lightning BRoll

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    More than 100 Airmen and 10 F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing participated in exercise Northern Lightning at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wis., Aug 2024. Northern Lightning focuses on the integration of joint and allied forces, with air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, dissimilar aircraft tactics and offensive and defensive counter air with realistic threats. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934731
    VIRIN: 240822-Z-EY297-1001
    Filename: DOD_110522799
    Length: 00:12:21
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WISCONSIN, US

    F-16
    180FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    broll
    Northern Lightning

