    AFLCMC 2024 AFA ASC Promo

    EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Video by Allyson Crawford 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    A short clip depicting abilities of the AFLCMC Armament Directorate - Disruptive Futures Division. Condensed from larger video available at:

    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/930734/2024-armament-lcid-video

    Courtesy clip via Accomplices.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 12:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934730
    VIRIN: 240822-O-PY018-7667
    Filename: DOD_110522769
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US

    This work, AFLCMC 2024 AFA ASC Promo, by Allyson Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFLCMC

