A short clip depicting abilities of the AFLCMC Armament Directorate - Disruptive Futures Division. Condensed from larger video available at:
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/930734/2024-armament-lcid-video
Courtesy clip via Accomplices.
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 12:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934730
|VIRIN:
|240822-O-PY018-7667
|Filename:
|DOD_110522769
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|EGLIN AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFLCMC 2024 AFA ASC Promo, by Allyson Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.