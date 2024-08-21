79 RQS Refuels HH-60s during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934727" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Aircrew of U.S. Air Force HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, refuels two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, as part of a combat search and rescue training mission in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Naval Air Station North Island California, August 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)