    Special Reconnaissance Exfil B-Roll

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Jamie Chapman, Senior Airman Seth Haddix, Airman 1st Class Sean Lamb and Samuel Morse

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    B-Roll from the production of the Special Reconnaissance Recruiting Video.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934725
    VIRIN: 240822-F-F3230-1006
    Filename: DOD_110522728
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Reconnaissance Exfil B-Roll, by Jamie Chapman, SrA Seth Haddix, A1C Sean Lamb and Samuel Morse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    special operations
    AFSOC
    Special Reconnaissance training

