    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HC-130J supports CSAR training during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The Aircrew of a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, participated in a search and rescue training mission in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, August 6, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 11:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934720
    VIRIN: 240806-F-CQ002-7001
    Filename: DOD_110522701
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    HH-60
    1CTCS
    HC130J
    BENAFB
    BambooEagle

    OPTIONS

