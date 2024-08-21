HC-130J supports CSAR training during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

The Aircrew of a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, participated in a search and rescue training mission in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Naval Air Station North Island, California, August 6, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|08.06.2024
|08.22.2024 11:51
|B-Roll
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
