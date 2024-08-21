Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutters Northland, John Patterson conduct towing exercise at sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) tows Coast Guard Cutter John Patterson (WPB 1153) during a training exercise, Aug. 4, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Trainings like this afford crew members the ability to get real world experience with disabled vessels. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USCGC Northland
    CutterLife
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)
    Coast Guard Cutter John Patterson (WPB 1153)
    USCGC John Patterson

