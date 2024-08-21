The Aircrew of U.S. Air Force HC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, refuels two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, as part of a combat search and rescue training mission in support of Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Naval Air Station North Island California, August 9, 2024. During Bamboo Eagle, Mobility Air Force assets supported warfighters implementing all-domain combat-power generation from disaggregated basing locations throughout the western United States, along with distributed command and control, agile logistics and tactical air-to-air refueling. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 11:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934709
|VIRIN:
|240811-F-CQ002-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110522490
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, 79 RQS Refuels HH-60s during Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.