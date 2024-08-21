180FW Participates in Northern Lightning 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 100 Airmen and 10 F-16 Fighting Falcons, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing participated in exercise Northern Lightning at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wis., Aug 2024. Northern Lightning focuses on the integration of joint and allied forces, with air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, dissimilar aircraft tactics and offensive and defensive counter air with realistic threats. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Brittni Capozzi)