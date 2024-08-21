Coast Guard Cutter Northland crew members organize onboard armory

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) gunner's mates load and organize 9 mm pistol magazines in the onboard armory, Aug. 3, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Gunner's mates are weapons experts in the Coast Guard and aid in the training and readiness of their shipmates. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)