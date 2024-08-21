Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland crew members conduct training at sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members conduct training including handling a firehose and suction line during P-100 pump instruction, July 29-30, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Crew members are expected to cross-train on firefighting systems to maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934702
    VIRIN: 240730-G-XM734-1163
    Filename: DOD_110522389
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    USCGC Northland
    CutterLife
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)

