Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits into Boston Harbor

Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members prepare to moor, Aug. 1, 2024, while underway near Boston Harbor. Northland's crew deployed from Portsmouth, Virginia to conduct a multi-month patrol in the high northern latitudes of the western Atlantic Ocean and participate in the Canadian Armed Forces-led series of exercises and engagements known as Operation Nanook. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)
