Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland transits into Boston Harbor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904) crew members prepare to moor, Aug. 1, 2024, while underway near Boston Harbor. Northland's crew deployed from Portsmouth, Virginia to conduct a multi-month patrol in the high northern latitudes of the western Atlantic Ocean and participate in the Canadian Armed Forces-led series of exercises and engagements known as Operation Nanook. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Randisi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 08:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934699
    VIRIN: 240801-G-XM734-3002
    Filename: DOD_110522305
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Coast Guard Base Boston
    USCGC Northland
    OpNanook24
    Coast Guard Cutter Northland (WMEC 904)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download