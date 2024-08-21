U.S., Spanish, and Romanian servicemembers compete in the the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 22, 2024. Competitors were scored on events such as an ACFT, medical lanes, ruck march, an obstacle course, a board, and a mystery event that tested physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|08.22.2024
|08.22.2024 10:39
|Package
|934693
|240822-A-GT064-1763
|DOD_110522203
|00:00:40
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
This work, MKAB Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition: Highlights, by SPC Nolan Brewer and SPC Ashley Xie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
