    MKAB Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition: Highlights

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    08.22.2024

    Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer and Spc. Ashley Xie

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S., Spanish, and Romanian servicemembers compete in the the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 22, 2024. Competitors were scored on events such as an ACFT, medical lanes, ruck march, an obstacle course, a board, and a mystery event that tested physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 10:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934693
    VIRIN: 240822-A-GT064-1763
    Filename: DOD_110522203
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

