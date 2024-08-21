MKAB Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition: Highlights

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S., Spanish, and Romanian servicemembers compete in the the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 22, 2024. Competitors were scored on events such as an ACFT, medical lanes, ruck march, an obstacle course, a board, and a mystery event that tested physical and mental endurance. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)