The Substance Abuse Program (SAP) has a new name - Substance Assessment and Counseling Program (SACP). The centers will be referred to as Substance Assessment and Counseling Centers (SACC) and the title of Substance Abuse Control Officers has changed to Substance Assessment Coordination Officers (SACO).
