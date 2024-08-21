Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Substance Assessment and Counseling Program (SACP)

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    The Substance Abuse Program (SAP) has a new name - Substance Assessment and Counseling Program (SACP). The centers will be referred to as Substance Assessment and Counseling Centers (SACC) and the title of Substance Abuse Control Officers has changed to Substance Assessment Coordination Officers (SACO).

