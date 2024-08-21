video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Substance Abuse Program (SAP) has a new name - Substance Assessment and Counseling Program (SACP). The centers will be referred to as Substance Assessment and Counseling Centers (SACC) and the title of Substance Abuse Control Officers has changed to Substance Assessment Coordination Officers (SACO).