    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2024

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    The European Best Sniper Team Competition, hosted by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, took place August 5-11, 2024, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area in Hohenfels, Germany. During the EBST, 35 teams from 19 NATO Allied and Partner nations compete in several challenges to be the best European sniper team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 07:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934687
    VIRIN: 240808-A-QM436-6492
    Filename: DOD_110522155
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2024, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    JMRC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

