European Best Sniper Team Competition 2024

The European Best Sniper Team Competition, hosted by the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, took place August 5-11, 2024, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Hohenfels Training Area in Hohenfels, Germany. During the EBST, 35 teams from 19 NATO Allied and Partner nations compete in several challenges to be the best European sniper team. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)