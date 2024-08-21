Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt. Bryan Kladnik (14P) Soldier Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWöHR, GERMANY

    08.21.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Bryan Kladnik, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment, 52d ADA Brigade, speaks about the importance of air defense artillery at Grafenwoehr training area, Germany, Aug. 14, 2024. Kladnik shared his experiences in the Army and explained why he serves. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934682
    VIRIN: 240822-A-VH966-4748
    Filename: DOD_110522085
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Bryan Kladnik (14P) Soldier Spotlight, by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Soldier Spotlight
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download