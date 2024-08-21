Best Warrior PT Event B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Participants take part in a physical fitness event during the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 21, 2024. By allowing multiple branches and nations to compete, the Best Warrior of the Rotation competition boosted interoperability, fostered camaraderie, and promoted the exchange of skills. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Nolan Brewer)