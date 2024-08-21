Lt. Austin Jahn and Lt. Erin Chandler, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, and Commander, Naval Forces Europe-Africa, give a shout-out to their friends, family, and favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 04:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|934679
|VIRIN:
|240822-N-HS181-9932
|Filename:
|DOD_110522047
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Hometown:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Lt. Austin Jahn and Lt. Erin Chandler New Orleans Saints Shout-out, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.