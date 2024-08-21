Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Austin Jahn and Lt. Erin Chandler New Orleans Saints Shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.22.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Haydn Smith  

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    Lt. Austin Jahn and Lt. Erin Chandler, assigned to Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, and Commander, Naval Forces Europe-Africa, give a shout-out to their friends, family, and favorite football team, the New Orleans Saints. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Haydn N. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 04:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 934679
    VIRIN: 240822-N-HS181-9932
    Filename: DOD_110522047
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Austin Jahn and Lt. Erin Chandler New Orleans Saints Shout-out, by PO1 Haydn Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    New Orleans
    NFLSaints

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download