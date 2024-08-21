240822-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 22, 2024) U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) with embarked 7th Fleet staff returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, marking the end of summer 2024 patrol. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 23:24
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|934669
VIRIN:
|240822-N-CU072-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110521899
Length:
|00:01:00
Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
