    USS Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240822-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 22, 2024) U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) with embarked 7th Fleet staff returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, marking the end of summer 2024 patrol. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 23:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934669
    VIRIN: 240822-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110521899
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    7th Fleet
    Navy
    Yokosuka
    7th Fleet AOR
    USS Blue Ridge ( LCC 19)

