    Interview: 1st Lt. Sam Mancuso

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Jessica Barb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Interview with 1st Lt. Sam Mancuso, assigned to the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, after a deployment ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 21, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 22:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934665
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-PN846-1044
    Filename: DOD_110521855
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: 1st Lt. Sam Mancuso, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine

