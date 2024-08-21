The 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber completes Bomber Task Force missions from Australia. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time.
For BTFs, Airmen work around the clock, but Airmen must take advantage of downtime to keep their minds and bodies sharp! Some Airmen found themselves taking in the Australian culture by tossing a rugby ball around before getting the B-2 Spirit ready for its mission.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 22:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934661
|VIRIN:
|240821-F-SZ986-1222
|Filename:
|DOD_110521844
|Length:
|00:07:04
|Location:
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, BTF morning take off and Airmen down time, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.