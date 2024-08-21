BTF morning take off and Airmen down time

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber completes Bomber Task Force missions from Australia. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time.



For BTFs, Airmen work around the clock, but Airmen must take advantage of downtime to keep their minds and bodies sharp! Some Airmen found themselves taking in the Australian culture by tossing a rugby ball around before getting the B-2 Spirit ready for its mission.