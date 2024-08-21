Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF morning take off and Airmen down time

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.21.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    The 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron and the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber completes Bomber Task Force missions from Australia. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time.

    For BTFs, Airmen work around the clock, but Airmen must take advantage of downtime to keep their minds and bodies sharp! Some Airmen found themselves taking in the Australian culture by tossing a rugby ball around before getting the B-2 Spirit ready for its mission.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 22:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934661
    VIRIN: 240821-F-SZ986-1222
    Filename: DOD_110521844
    Length: 00:07:04
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

