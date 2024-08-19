U.S. Soldiers with the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania National Guard are honored during a deployment ceremony at Strickler Field at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Aug. 21, 2024. These Soldiers are preparing to deploy to Germany for a year-long mission supporting Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jessica Barb)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 21:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934657
|VIRIN:
|240821-Z-PN846-7942
|Filename:
|DOD_110521827
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-roll: 56th SBCT deployment ceremony, by SPC Jessica Barb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pennsylvania
Ukraine
Fort Indiantown Gap
Army National Guard