Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the Royal Australian Air Force continue to conduct day-to-day operations. A mix of RAAF EA-18G Growler aircraft, KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft, and a Canberra bomber aircraft taxi, take off and land at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024.
|08.19.2024
|08.21.2024 21:07
|B-Roll
|934656
|240819-F-SZ986-2468
|DOD_110521808
|00:05:43
|RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|0
|0
This work, Aussie's continue daily operations during bilateral BTF, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
