    Aussie's continue daily operations during bilateral BTF

    RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.19.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Alongside bilateral Bomber Task Force operations, the Royal Australian Air Force continue to conduct day-to-day operations. A mix of RAAF EA-18G Growler aircraft, KC-30A multi-role tanker transport aircraft, and a Canberra bomber aircraft taxi, take off and land at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 21:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934656
    VIRIN: 240819-F-SZ986-2468
    Filename: DOD_110521808
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: RAAF BASE AMBERLEY, QUEENSLAND, AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aussie's continue daily operations during bilateral BTF, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    RAAF
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Anthony Hetlage
    BTF

