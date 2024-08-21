Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 DoD Wildland Firefighting Response B-Roll Package

    CASCADE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Christopher Grissett 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 14th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and 7th Infantry Division, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, deploy in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response in Idaho from Aug. 17, 2024 through Sept. 17, 2024. U.S. Army North, as U.S. Northern Command’s Joint Force Land Component Command remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to assist our local, state, and federal partners in protecting people, property, and public lands.

    Video by Christopher Grissett

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 19:15
    Army North
    NIFC
    NORTHCOM Northern Command
    WFF
    wildland fire 2024

