USACE Commander signs Chief's report for Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study Project

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) – Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, signed the Chief’s Report for the Puerto Rico Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, recommending the study’s findings for authorization by Congress.



After almost six years of relentless dedication, perseverance, and hard work, you have achieved a monumental milestone by getting the Chief’s Report signed,” said Col. Brandon L. Bowman, Jacksonville District commander. This accomplishment is a testament to your unwavering commitment and exceptional teamwork.



The study evaluated damages from hurricanes and coastal storms to determine the Federal interest in a plan to reduce damages to structures, property and critical infrastructure, recreational and beach areas as a result of erosion, wave attack, and flooding.



The study addresses critical infrastructure, evacuation route protection, and structure damage reduction in response to coastal storm risks and considering sea level change. The CSRM study analyzes and assess the economic, environmental, and social effects and formulate plans to address a local or regional issue with a goal to select, refine and present an optimal alternative that will be authorized and implemented on a cost shared basis with the non-federal sponsor.



There are many vulnerable structures located within the study area, including commercial businesses, hotels, condominiums, single family homes, in addition to roads, public parklands, and public beach access points.



The recommendations contained in the Chief’s Report identify long-term solutions to impacts from coastal storms and sea level rise in Ocean Park and Rincon.



The purpose of this study is to determine whether there is Federal interest in a plan to reduce damages to property and infrastructure as a result of erosion, wave attack, and flooding from coastal storms and hurricanes along the Ocean Park, Isla Verde and Rincon coastlines. Following the study schedule extension, the study team will produce a revised draft report, which will be available for public review. The report will consider an array of storm damage reduction alternatives and their effects under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969.





The authority for this project is Section 216 of the Flood Control Act of 1970, Public Law 91-611 (33 U.S.C. 549a), which authorizes the Secretary of the Army , acting through the Chief of Engineers, to review the operation of projects for which construction has been completed and which were constructed in the interest of navigation, flood control, water supply, and related purposes, when found advisable due to significantly changed physical or economic conditions, and to recommend to Congress on the advisability of modifying the structures or their operation, and for improving the quality of the environment in the overall public interest. This report is an interim response to the study authority.



The recommended plan will afford homeowners with structures most at risk to erosion the time and incentive to relocate in a coordinated effort before structural failure of homes occurs in a piecemeal fashion. In concert with the establishment and enforcement of a coastal regulatory program, the newly established shoreline will function as a buffer affording government entities the opportunity to manage the shoreline and increase coastal resiliency into the future. This plan also supports social, recreational, environmental, and regional economic/tourism-based benefits into the future.



USACE’s Jacksonville District, in collaboration with the Caribbean District, completed the study.



The Chief’s Report will undergo further review by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works and Office of Management and Budget before formal submittal to Congress. After congressional authorization, the project would be eligible for construction appropriations.



“I have heard that this report has had its challenges, but the team’s resilience and collaborative spirit have led you to this well-deserved success. Everyone on the PDT has played a crucial role in making this happen, and I couldn’t be prouder of what you’ve achieved together,” said Bowman



