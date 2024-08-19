Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    842nd Trans. Bn. becomes first fully trained SDDC battalion to carry out command and control of an SPOD after the RPOEs were inactivated in August 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    The joint exercise validated the SDDC regional JTF-PO SPOD C2 concept and structure.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934634
    VIRIN: 240814-A-N1234-1001-C
    Filename: DOD_110521425
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 842nd Trans. Bn. becomes first fully trained SDDC battalion to carry out command and control of an SPOD after the RPOEs were inactivated in August 2024, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download