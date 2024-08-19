48th APS enhances combat skills during CATM

The Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course administrated by the 15th Wing plays a crucial role in preparing Citizen Airmen from the 48th Aerial Port Squadron to defend themselves and their wingmen with the necessary skills to handle the M-4 rifle while at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 2, 2024. During training, Airmen are taught weapons safety and skills needed to operate in a combat environment.
