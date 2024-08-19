Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th APS enhances combat skills during CATM

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by James Bowman 

    624th Regional Support Group

    The Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course administrated by the 15th Wing plays a crucial role in preparing Citizen Airmen from the 48th Aerial Port Squadron to defend themselves and their wingmen with the necessary skills to handle the M-4 rifle while at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 2, 2024. During training, Airmen are taught weapons safety and skills needed to operate in a combat environment.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 15:54
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    CATM
    15th Wing
    Combat Arms Training and Maintenance
    48th Aerial Port Squadron
    624th Regional Support Group

