48th APS enhances combat skills during CATM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934628" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Combat Arms Training and Maintenance course administrated by the 15th Wing plays a crucial role in preparing Citizen Airmen from the 48th Aerial Port Squadron to defend themselves and their wingmen with the necessary skills to handle the M-4 rifle while at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Aug. 2, 2024. During training, Airmen are taught weapons safety and skills needed to operate in a combat environment.