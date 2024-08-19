Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) enters CENTCOM AOR.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), equipped with F-35C and F/A-18 Block III fighters, entered the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility.

    The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, is accompanied by Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 21 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934622
    VIRIN: 240821-M-LM779-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110521082
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) enters CENTCOM AOR., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM USCENTCOM NAVCENT 5thFleet USS Abraham Lincoln

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download