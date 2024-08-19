Family bonds play a pivotal role in the strengthening of our military. Mother and daughter duo Master Sgt. Aliya Abdullah and Staff Sgt. Zakiya Abdullah, who serve in the Georgia Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, discuss why they joined the Army National Guard, challenges they have faced during their journeys, and advice for soldiers who are or who plan to serve in the National Guard. This part focuses on why Staff Sgt. Abdullah joined the National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 15:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934620
|VIRIN:
|240821-A-KE355-3675
|Filename:
|DOD_110521013
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mother and Daughter: The Story of the Abdullahs (Part 2 - Why Zakiya Joined), by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.