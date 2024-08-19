Mother and Daughter: The Story of the Abdullahs (Part 3 - Challenges)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family bonds play a pivotal role in the strengthening of our military. Mother and daughter duo Master Sgt. Aliya Abdullah and Staff Sgt. Zakiya Abdullah, who serve in the Georgia Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, discuss why they joined the Army National Guard, challenges they have faced during their journeys, and advice for soldiers who are or who plan to serve in the National Guard. This part focuses on the challenges the duo has perceived and how they overcame them. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)