Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Message - August 2024 - Colonel Wendy Armijo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this month's Command Message, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander, Colonel Wendy Armijo, talks about the Air Force Core Values and more.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:31
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 934609
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-WQ490-9517
    Filename: DOD_110520905
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Message - August 2024 - Colonel Wendy Armijo, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    family day
    inspector general
    command message
    core values

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download