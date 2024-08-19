In this month's Command Message, 102nd Intelligence Wing Commander, Colonel Wendy Armijo, talks about the Air Force Core Values and more.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 14:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|934609
|VIRIN:
|240821-Z-WQ490-9517
|Filename:
|DOD_110520905
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Command Message - August 2024 - Colonel Wendy Armijo, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
