Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard celebrates National Aviation Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Aviation is a cornerstone of National Guard capabilities, enabling the ability to support combat operations, overseas missions, and to swiftly respond at home during disasters, large-scale emergencies and search and rescue operations. National Aviation Week - celebrated annually during the week of Aug. 19 - commemorates aviation advancements and achievements. It also gives us a chance to celebrate the vital role Guard aviators play in protecting and serving the nation through dedication to aviation excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 13:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934604
    VIRIN: 240821-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110520833
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard celebrates National Aviation Week, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aircrew
    Aircraft
    Aviators
    Aviation
    National Guard
    National Aviation Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download