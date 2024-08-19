National Guard celebrates National Aviation Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aviation is a cornerstone of National Guard capabilities, enabling the ability to support combat operations, overseas missions, and to swiftly respond at home during disasters, large-scale emergencies and search and rescue operations. National Aviation Week - celebrated annually during the week of Aug. 19 - commemorates aviation advancements and achievements. It also gives us a chance to celebrate the vital role Guard aviators play in protecting and serving the nation through dedication to aviation excellence. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)