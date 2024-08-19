MKAB Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition: Obstacle Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Airmen, along with members of the Romanian and Spanish militaries, participate in an obstacle course event during day three of the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 21, 2024. Competitions like this one foster a collaborative spirit and integrate capabilities between the U.S. and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Vira Miller)