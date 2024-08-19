Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MKAB Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition: Obstacle Course

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    08.21.2024

    Video by Capt. Vira Miller 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen, along with members of the Romanian and Spanish militaries, participate in an obstacle course event during day three of the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 21, 2024. Competitions like this one foster a collaborative spirit and integrate capabilities between the U.S. and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Vira Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 13:20
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO

    This work, MKAB Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition: Obstacle Course, by CPT Vira Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

