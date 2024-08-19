MKAB Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition: Obstacle Course

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen, along with members of the Romanian and Spanish militaries, participate in an obstacle course event during day three of the Best Warrior of the Rotation Competition hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 21, 2024. Competitions like this one foster a collaborative spirit and integrate capabilities between the U.S. and NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Vira Miller)
