Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Cavazos CTLT Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sean MacIntyre 

    1st Cavalry Division

    U.S. Army Cadets Sydney Montana, Frontier Battalion, Slippery Rock University and Nathaniel Reese Young, Wolf Pack Battalion, University of Nevada, Reno share their experience from the Cadet Troop Leader Training on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024. Montana majors in homeland security and plans to use the knowledge she is learning to make her a better leader in the future. Young has always wanted to be in the Army and wants to gain as much knowledge about the daily responsibilities of an officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 14:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934597
    VIRIN: 240807-A-NH875-1744
    Filename: DOD_110520394
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Cavazos CTLT Story, by SGT Sean MacIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    ROTC
    Why I Serve
    CTLT
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download