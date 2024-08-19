Fort Cavazos CTLT Story

U.S. Army Cadets Sydney Montana, Frontier Battalion, Slippery Rock University and Nathaniel Reese Young, Wolf Pack Battalion, University of Nevada, Reno share their experience from the Cadet Troop Leader Training on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024. Montana majors in homeland security and plans to use the knowledge she is learning to make her a better leader in the future. Young has always wanted to be in the Army and wants to gain as much knowledge about the daily responsibilities of an officer. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sean W. MacIntyre)
