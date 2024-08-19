Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Diego (LPD 22) fires rolling airframe missiles

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.15.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USS San Diego (LPD 22)

    Amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) fires rolling airframe missiles as part of a training exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2024. San Diego is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934596
    VIRIN: 240825-N-N0835-1001
    Filename: DOD_110520376
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Third Fleet
    USS San Diego

