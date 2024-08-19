Amphibious transport dock USS San Diego (LPD 22) fires rolling airframe missiles as part of a training exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 15, 2024. San Diego is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934596
|VIRIN:
|240825-N-N0835-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110520376
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS San Diego (LPD 22) fires rolling airframe missiles, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.