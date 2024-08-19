509th Civil Engineering Squadron Training Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 509th Civil Engineering Squadron train on Agile Combat Employment capabilities with other 509th units at Fort Smith, Arkansas, July 29th, 2024. The training is meant to prepare Airmen for deployments and fulfilling their duties in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video. by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)