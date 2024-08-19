Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    509th Civil Engineering Squadron Training Video

    WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    509th Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 509th Civil Engineering Squadron train on Agile Combat Employment capabilities with other 509th units at Fort Smith, Arkansas, July 29th, 2024. The training is meant to prepare Airmen for deployments and fulfilling their duties in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video. by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 934594
    VIRIN: 240729-F-PQ421-1003
    Filename: DOD_110520343
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: WHITEMAN AFB, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 509th Civil Engineering Squadron Training Video, by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Electrical
    509th Bomb Wing
    excavation
    509th Civil Engineering Squadron

