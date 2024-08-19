Airmen from the 509th Civil Engineering Squadron train on Agile Combat Employment capabilities with other 509th units at Fort Smith, Arkansas, July 29th, 2024. The training is meant to prepare Airmen for deployments and fulfilling their duties in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video. by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)
This work, 509th Civil Engineering Squadron Training Video, by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
