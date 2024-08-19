Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: 525th Military Working Dog Detachment demonstration

    CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, ITALY

    08.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Ramos, and his assigned military working dog, Vegas, demonstrate the different controlled aggression tactics used when detaining suspects, during the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), ‘ Bring Your Lion Cub To Work Day’ at Caserma Del Din, Aug. 16, 2024. Ramos and Vegas are assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade. The event provided families an educational experience showcasing how these highly trained military working dog teams are utilized in various operations. Teams are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the license plate.) (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934587
    VIRIN: 240816-A-TL417-2392
    Filename: DOD_110520268
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT

    TAGS

    Military family
    Military Police
    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    Bring Your Child to Work Day
    Stronger Together
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    OPTIONS

