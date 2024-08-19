U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Ramos, and his assigned military working dog, Vegas, demonstrate the different controlled aggression tactics used when detaining suspects, during the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), ‘ Bring Your Lion Cub To Work Day’ at Caserma Del Din, Aug. 16, 2024. Ramos and Vegas are assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade. The event provided families an educational experience showcasing how these highly trained military working dog teams are utilized in various operations. Teams are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the license plate.) (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934587
|VIRIN:
|240816-A-TL417-2392
|Filename:
|DOD_110520268
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|CASERMA DEL DIN, VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: 525th Military Working Dog Detachment demonstration, by SGT Ashley Fletcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
