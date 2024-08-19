B-Roll: 525th Military Working Dog Detachment demonstration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Ramos, and his assigned military working dog, Vegas, demonstrate the different controlled aggression tactics used when detaining suspects, during the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), ‘ Bring Your Lion Cub To Work Day’ at Caserma Del Din, Aug. 16, 2024. Ramos and Vegas are assigned to the 525th Military Working Dog (MWD) Detachment, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade. The event provided families an educational experience showcasing how these highly trained military working dog teams are utilized in various operations. Teams are used in patrol, drug and explosive detection and specialized mission functions for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. (This video has been altered for security purposes by blurring out the license plate.) (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ashley Fletcher)