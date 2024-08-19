CATC Stinger MANPADS Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers attending the V Corps Stinger Initial Training Qualifications Course participate in their culminating FTX hosted by 2d Cavalry Regiment in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 6, 2024. 24 students attended the course and were awarded the A5 Stinger MANPADS Additional Skill Identifier. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)