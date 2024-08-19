U.S. Army Soldiers attending the V Corps Stinger Initial Training Qualifications Course participate in their culminating FTX hosted by 2d Cavalry Regiment in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 6, 2024. 24 students attended the course and were awarded the A5 Stinger MANPADS Additional Skill Identifier. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 10:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934580
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-EF519-6885
|Filename:
|DOD_110520173
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CATC Stinger MANPADS Course, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.