    CATC Stinger MANPADS Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers attending the V Corps Stinger Initial Training Qualifications Course participate in their culminating FTX hosted by 2d Cavalry Regiment in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 6, 2024. 24 students attended the course and were awarded the A5 Stinger MANPADS Additional Skill Identifier. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 10:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934580
    VIRIN: 240806-A-EF519-6885
    Filename: DOD_110520173
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    This work, CATC Stinger MANPADS Course, by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CATC
    2CR
    MANPADS
    TrainToWin StrongerTogether

