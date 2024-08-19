Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    #WhyIServe, Lt. Gen Schiess, US Space Forces - Space

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Maj. Julian Labit 

    Space Forces Space

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. Douglas Schiess, U.S. Space Forces - Space commander, and other S4S Guardians and Airmen share why they serve and why they continue to serve.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 10:19
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 934579
    VIRIN: 240821-F-OF297-1001
    Filename: DOD_110520162
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, #WhyIServe, Lt. Gen Schiess, US Space Forces - Space, by Maj. Julian Labit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    S4S
    ValueofService

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download