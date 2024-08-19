Recently, the United States Army Field Artillery School interviewed Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course students about why they joined the Army and chose the Field Artillery and its importance.
2nd Lt. Antonio Palumbo from Jacksonville, Florida, chose Field Artillery because of the options available to him and its importance in shaping the battlefield for our maneuver counterparts.
This work, 2nd Lt. Antonio Palumbo, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
