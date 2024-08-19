video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently, the United States Army Field Artillery School interviewed Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course students about why they joined the Army and chose the Field Artillery and its importance.



2nd Lt. Antonio Palumbo from Jacksonville, Florida, chose Field Artillery because of the options available to him and its importance in shaping the battlefield for our maneuver counterparts.