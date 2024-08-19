Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Lt. Antonio Palumbo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Recently, the United States Army Field Artillery School interviewed Field Artillery Basic Officer Leader Course students about why they joined the Army and chose the Field Artillery and its importance.

    2nd Lt. Antonio Palumbo from Jacksonville, Florida, chose Field Artillery because of the options available to him and its importance in shaping the battlefield for our maneuver counterparts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 10:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934577
    VIRIN: 240821-D-NU467-9469
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110520113
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Lt. Antonio Palumbo, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    King Of Battle
    Oklahoma
    BOLC
    Basic Officer Leader Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download