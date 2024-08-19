Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Co Final Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2ndRecruit Training Battalion, conduct Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 10, 2024. During Final Drill, the platoons are scored based on their uniform, bearing, and movements, as well as their senior drill instructor's cadence, sword manual, and movement commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934576
    VIRIN: 240810-M-vw800-1001
    Filename: DOD_110519993
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Evaluation
    Cadence
    Recuits
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download