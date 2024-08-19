Golf Co Final Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/934576" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2ndRecruit Training Battalion, conduct Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 10, 2024. During Final Drill, the platoons are scored based on their uniform, bearing, and movements, as well as their senior drill instructor's cadence, sword manual, and movement commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)