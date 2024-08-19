Golf Co Final Drill

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2ndRecruit Training Battalion, conduct Final Drill on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 10, 2024. During Final Drill, the platoons are scored based on their uniform, bearing, and movements, as well as their senior drill instructor's cadence, sword manual, and movement commands. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
