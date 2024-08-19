Fort Sill Supports Elgin Rodeo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Sill Half Section and Mule Team, along with Fort Sill's Commanding General MG Phil Brooks and Fort Sill Drill Sgt. of the Year SSG Luis Murillo, participated in the Elgin Rodeo, held on 8-16-24. Fort Sill Boss soldiers were also in attendance to watch the performances. Photos by Angela Turner and Lt. Jennise Zapata, FCOE PAO