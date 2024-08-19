Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Supports Elgin Rodeo

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill Half Section and Mule Team, along with Fort Sill's Commanding General MG Phil Brooks and Fort Sill Drill Sgt. of the Year SSG Luis Murillo, participated in the Elgin Rodeo, held on 8-16-24. Fort Sill Boss soldiers were also in attendance to watch the performances. Photos by Angela Turner and Lt. Jennise Zapata, FCOE PAO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 08:52
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

