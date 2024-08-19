Fort Sill Supports Elgin Rodeo

The Fort Sill Half Section and Mule Team, along with Fort Sill's Commanding General MG Phil Brooks and Fort Sill Drill Sgt. of the Year SSG Luis Murillo, participated in the Elgin Rodeo, held on 8-16-24. Fort Sill Boss soldiers were also in attendance to watch the performances. Photos by Angela Turner and Lt. Jennise Zapata, FCOE PAO
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 08:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934567
|VIRIN:
|240816-O-KP881-2074
|Filename:
|DOD_110519911
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
