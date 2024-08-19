Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade Prepares for Critical Deployment to Germany for Saber Junction 2024

    ITALY

    08.19.2024

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade, known as "The Herd," mobilized on August 19, 2024 at Del Din, Italy for a significant deployment to Germany as part of the Saber Junction 2024 exercise. This biennial exercise, which tests the brigade's readiness and interoperability of NATO forces, is a crucial event for the unit.

    Saber Junction 2024 brings together thousands of soldiers from eleven NATO and partner nations, simulating large-scale operations that closely mirror real-world scenarios. The 173rd Airborne Brigade, famous for their expertise in airborne and rapid deployment operations, will be at the forefront. It is an opportunity for the unit to showcase their ability to respond quickly and effectively to potential adversaries.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Location: IT

