    Interview with the Chief of the Norwegian Army: Nordic Warfighting Symposium

    OSLO, NORWAY

    08.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Richard Morgan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Maj. Gen. Lars Lervik, Chief of the Norwegian Army, answers questions in an interview during the Nordic Warfighter Symposium hosted by the Norwegian Army, and facilitated by V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward deployed headquarters. The Symposium brought together U.S. and NATO allies to focus on advanced warfighting strategies, geared for leadership, with emphasis on planning at the Division and Corps level. Participants discussed topics including: joint targeting through both lethal, and non-lethal means, cyber, space, and information operations. The event took place at the Norwegian Military Academy in Oslo, Norway 20-22 Aug. 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 06:16
