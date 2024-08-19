Interview with the Chief of the Norwegian Army: Nordic Warfighting Symposium

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Lars Lervik, Chief of the Norwegian Army, answers questions in an interview during the Nordic Warfighter Symposium hosted by the Norwegian Army, and facilitated by V Corps, the U.S. Army’s only forward deployed headquarters. The Symposium brought together U.S. and NATO allies to focus on advanced warfighting strategies, geared for leadership, with emphasis on planning at the Division and Corps level. Participants discussed topics including: joint targeting through both lethal, and non-lethal means, cyber, space, and information operations. The event took place at the Norwegian Military Academy in Oslo, Norway 20-22 Aug. 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Richard Morgan)