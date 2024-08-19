Members of Wyvern Nation share why they serve at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 21, 2024. The United States military is made up of an all-volunteer force that relies on the nation's patriots who are proud of their commitment to service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 02:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934554
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-ZJ681-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110519354
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviano Air Base shares why they serve, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.