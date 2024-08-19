Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviano Air Base shares why they serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.20.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members of Wyvern Nation share why they serve at Aviano Air Base, Italy, August 21, 2024. The United States military is made up of an all-volunteer force that relies on the nation's patriots who are proud of their commitment to service. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 02:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934554
    VIRIN: 240820-F-ZJ681-1001
    Filename: DOD_110519354
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano Air Base shares why they serve, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Why I serve
    Wyvern Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download