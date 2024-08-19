Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Around the Region Interview - Alpha Battery

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antwain Hanks, American Forces Network Kunsan radio broadcaster, interviews Army soldiers, Capt. Anthony Perez, Alpha Battery commander, and Warrant Officer 1 Zachary Long, air and missile defense system tactician, assigned to the Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 16, 2024. They discuss about their mission with the 8th Fighter Wing and the importance of bilateral training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 01:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934552
    VIRIN: 240816-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110519319
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    bilateral training
    soldiers
    1st Air Defense Artillery
    Alpa Battery

