U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Antwain Hanks, American Forces Network Kunsan radio broadcaster, interviews Army soldiers, Capt. Anthony Perez, Alpha Battery commander, and Warrant Officer 1 Zachary Long, air and missile defense system tactician, assigned to the Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 16, 2024. They discuss about their mission with the 8th Fighter Wing and the importance of bilateral training. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Kristal Munguia)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 01:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|934552
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-HB474-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110519319
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Around the Region Interview - Alpha Battery, by SSgt Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.