SrA Casazza Barbosa Military Dog Handler

Senior Airman Jonathon "CB" Casazza Barbosa, Military Working Dog Handler at Yokota Air Base Japan, talks about his job and why he was interested in being a MWD Handler. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 00:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|934551
|VIRIN:
|240812-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110519313
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
