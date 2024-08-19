1st Lt. Sophia Alexacos interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Lt. Sophia Alexacos, assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducts an interview explaining her role as a maintenance control and unit movement officer during an emergency readiness exercise that tests this unit’s rapid deployment capabilities from Fort Bliss, Texas to South Korea. This deployment readiness exercise is in support of Pacific Fortitude, which supports long-standing agreements to the Republic of Korea by deploying forces, drawing and transporting equipment to validate unit readiness and the U.S. commitment to the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt Mauricio Quezada)