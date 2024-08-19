Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Lt. Sophia Alexacos interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mauricio Quezada 

    8th Army

    1st Lt. Sophia Alexacos, assigned to 4th Battalion, 70th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conducts an interview explaining her role as a maintenance control and unit movement officer during an emergency readiness exercise that tests this unit’s rapid deployment capabilities from Fort Bliss, Texas to South Korea. This deployment readiness exercise is in support of Pacific Fortitude, which supports long-standing agreements to the Republic of Korea by deploying forces, drawing and transporting equipment to validate unit readiness and the U.S. commitment to the ROK-US alliance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt Mauricio Quezada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 01:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 934550
    VIRIN: 240821-A-CG814-1001
    Filename: DOD_110519312
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Lt. Sophia Alexacos interview, by SSG Mauricio Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Pacific Fortitude

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download