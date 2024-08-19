Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOGU BEACH, SOUTH KOREA

    08.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct small boat tactics and tactical insertion training at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 21:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 934544
    VIRIN: 240814-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_110519181
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: DOGU BEACH, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korea
    Recon
    15th MEU
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    CRRCs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download