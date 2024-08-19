B-Roll: 15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct small boat tactics and tactical insertion training at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)