U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, conduct small boat tactics and tactical insertion training at Dogu Beach, South Korea, Aug. 14, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 21:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|934544
|VIRIN:
|240814-M-AS577-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110519181
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|DOGU BEACH, KR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, B-Roll: 15th MEU, ROK Recon participate in Small Boat Tactics, Tactical Beach Insertions, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.