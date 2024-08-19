Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASC leader's advice to women beginning government careers - Women's Equality Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Have confidence and own your abilities! Meghan McAndrew, ASC ready and resilient division chief, shares her message to young women beginning government careers.


    Recorded July 16, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2024
    Date Posted: 08.20.2024 16:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 934532
    VIRIN: 240716-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110518738
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASC leader's advice to women beginning government careers - Women's Equality Day, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Women's Equality Day
    G1
    Reel
    Army Leadership
    Female Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download