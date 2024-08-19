Have confidence and own your abilities! Meghan McAndrew, ASC ready and resilient division chief, shares her message to young women beginning government careers.
Recorded July 16, 2024, at Rock Island Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2024 16:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|934532
|VIRIN:
|240716-A-IK992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110518738
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ASC leader's advice to women beginning government careers - Women's Equality Day, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.